Russia’s budget surplus reaches 2 tln rubles

Russia’s budget surplus in January-October 2021 amounted to 2.14 trillion rubles, according to the statement posted on the website of the Russian Finance Ministry.

In October, Russia’s budget surplus reached 515,124 trillion rubles. As of September, the budget surplus was more than 1.4 trillion rubles.



According to the Ministry of Finance, the surplus amounted to 1.625 trillion rubles instead of the previously reported 1.444 trillion rubles.



Budget revenue amounted to 20.431 trillion rubles and spending stood at 18.291 trillion rubles in January–October.



Earlier it was reported that Russia’s budget surplus in 2022 will amount to 1.411 trillion rubles.