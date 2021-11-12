Kremlin: Putin to get booster shot upon doctors’ recommendations

Russian President Vladimir Putin has a high level of antibodies following his COVID-19 vaccination, so the head of state will get revaccinated according to doctors’ recommendations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"The president has repeatedly said that he has a high level [of antibodies] after his primary vaccination," Peskov recalled.

"Regards booster shots, that would depend on the doctors’ recommendations. Surely, those responsible prioritize the president’s safety and health," he added.

Putin got vaccinated against coronavirus in the spring. The president received his first jab on March 23 and the second one on April 14. During the Direct Line with Vladimir Putin program in June, he said that he had been inoculated with Sputnik V.