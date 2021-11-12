Head of Georgia's NCDC: some people may need 4th Covid-19 vaccine dose

Head of Georgia's National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze said some people may need a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Gamkrelidze noted that people who travel often may need a fourth dose of vaccine, but research is still underway to find out the necessity of a fourth dose in Georgia.

He said some Georgian students who study in western countries and are vaccinated with Sinopharm or Sinovac have already received booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

"We [epidemiologists] ask everyone to get vaccinated. As of today, NCDC has nearly 2.5 million doses of different vaccines. It is enough for everyone. Georgia has already ordered more booster doses for the next year," Agenda.ge cited Gamkrelidze as saying.

The head of NCDC also said the number of those willing to get a booster (third) dose of COVID-19 vaccine is increasing in the country. As of today, 4,600 individuals have already received a booster.