Kremlin: introducing QR codes on public transport is global practice

The Kremlin is aware of the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s initiative to impose obligatory QR codes for trips on public transport, visiting cafes and shops, however, this initiative requires serious consideration by parliament, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Yes, we know about this initiative. Indeed, there are certain practices concerning it. But serious work on this bill in parliament is required, naturally, involving specialists and experts," he said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, "this is a global practice accepted as the only right measure in many countries amid the pandemic, amid continuing waves."

He admitted that Russia is following the path of world practices and noted that "these practices have emerged not from nothing."

"It should be borne in mind that in all European countries, in North America, in China, in some other Southeast Asian countries, such things have been practiced for quite a long time and in a quite strict manner. And they have justified themselves," Peskov added.