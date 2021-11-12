Grozny will host the Silk Way Rally Marathon

The route of the Silk Way Rally-Marathon in 2022 is from Astrakhan to Moscow, the race will be timed to coincide with the 350th anniversary of the birth of Peter I.

"Coincidentally, next year marks the 350th anniversary of the birth of the ruler who opened the "window to Europe" for Russia, he is called the great, the Silk Way is also called like that. Next year, our international rally will take place in cities that are inextricably linked with in the name of this Russian emperor", - TASS quotes the words of the head of the project Vladimir Chagin .

He also noted that the foothills of the Caucasus, sands, steppes, plains of the Black Earth region, forests and beauty of the center of the European part of Russia await the participants of the marathon.

"Silk Way" will run from 6 to 16 July. The rally will cover Astrakhan, Grozny, Elista, Volgograd, Voronezh. The race will end in Moscow.