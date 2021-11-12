Foreign Ministers and Defense Ministers of Russia and France met in Paris

On Friday, November 12, a meeting of the Russian-French Security Cooperation Council was held in Paris.

From the Russian side, the meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, and from the French side - by Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian and Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly.

The meeting was held in the building of the French Foreign Ministry on the Orsay embankment and lasted more than 2 hours.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of strategic stability, Russia's relations with the European Union and NATO, the situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Iran, Libya.