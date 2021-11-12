UEFA rejects Turkish club's protest to replay match with Lokomotiv

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has refused to Galatasaray Istanbul to review the result of the Europa League match against Lokomotiv Moscow. This is stated in a message posted on the organization's website.

"Control, ethical and disciplinary bodies of UEFA have decided to reject the protest" Galatasaray ". In fact, it is unacceptable for consideration," said in a statement.

Let us remind you that on November 4, the Europa League match in group E between Galatasaray and Lokomotiv took place in Istanbul. (1: 1). After the match, the Turkish club lodged a protest against the result of this game, citing the fact that during the match, Lokomotiv defender Dmitry Zhivoglyadov received two yellow cards, but was never sent off. The first “yellow card” the referee showed the Russian on the 92nd minute, and the second - on the 93rd.