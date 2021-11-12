Migrants from Uzbekistan not interested in salaries below 40 thousand rubles

Labor migrants from Uzbekistan are in no hurry to go to Russia because of low salaries, said First Deputy Minister of Employment and Labor Relations Erkin Mukhiddinov.

He said that migrants are told in advance about working conditions, wages, climate. "Everything is explained in advance so that later there will be no misunderstandings. In addition, all expenses of a labor migrant to travel to Russia are covered by the employer, or the government of Russia and the government of Uzbekistan," Mukhiddinov said.

Having familiarized themselves with all the working conditions in Russia, the majority of labor migrants decide to stay at home. They are often deterred by the cold Russian climate and low salaries.

In Uzbekistan, despite the pandemic, wages have grown significantly, the number of jobs is growing, builders are in demand in all regions of the republic.

Previously, migrants went to Russia on a salary of 25-30 thousand rubles, now they are promised up to 55-60 thousand rubles. "Our citizens are practically not interested in a salary of less than 40 thousand rubles. This suggests that citizens go abroad only for highly profitable work," the official said, writes kun.uz.