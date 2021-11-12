Schoolboy from Dagestan became a millionaire in an artificial intelligence competition

A student of the 11th grade of the Caspian school №2 Said Azizov won the international competition on artificial intelligence and data analysis AI Journey, the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Dagestan reports.

It is noted that at the competition Said presented a demo version of the program for the deaf-and-dumb. She was recognized as the best among two thousand works. The victory brought his team a million rubles.

The AI ​​Journey competition has been held throughout the year. The final stage took place from November 10 to 12 and brought together representatives of international organizations, business, the scientific community and technical specialists on one site.