Deputy Prime Minister of Russia: a vaccination certificate should become as important as a passport
A vaccination certificate against Covid-19 should be as important for Russians as a passport, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.
She expressed her joy in connection with the information coming from the regions about the achieved records for daily vaccination.
"But let me remind you that we need to achieve collective immunity in a short time, so as not to delay the development of the pandemic in our country," - TASS quotes the words of the Deputy Prime Minister.
Vestnik Kavkaza
