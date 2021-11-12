Kyrgyzstan received a large consignment of the Russian Sputnik Light vaccine

Kyrgyzstan received today a large consignment of humanitarian aid from Russia: it consists of 200 thousand doses of the Russian vaccine against the Sputnik Light coronavirus, the Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan said.

"The consignment of the Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light has been delivered to the airport in Bishkek today," a representative of the embassy said, TASS reports.

Earlier, the Russian government allocated $ 1.2 million for the purchase of this batch of the drug in order to provide the Kyrgyz authorities with gratuitous assistance in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

This spring, Russia supplied Kyrgyzstan with 20,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine, after which in June the country's authorities purchased another 80,000 doses from Russia.