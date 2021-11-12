Azerbaijan to provide the Stavropol region with oxygen

In the near future, Azerbaijani producers will start supplying medical oxygen to the Stavropol Territory: the first consignment of life-giving gas will amount to 110 tons, said the governor of the region Vladimir Vladimirov today.

"We have a very high demand for medical liquid oxygen. ... We are increasing its production in the Stavropol Territory, but the opening of new plants is not a quick matter. But oxygen is needed now. We have held negotiations with our partners in Azerbaijan. Soon we are waiting for the first consignment, it will arrive by rail," he wrote on his Instagram account, reports TASS.

"In a month, the Stavropol region will be able to receive up to 500 tons from the Transcaucasian republic. This will help save the lives and protect the health of many of our fellow countrymen," the head of the region added.

The region does not have enough own production facilities - medical oxygen is supplied from the Krasnodar Territory, Rostov and Volgograd Regions, - said earlier the Minister of Health of the Territory Vladimir Kolesnikov.

