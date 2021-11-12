Kanye West: I'm like a young Vladimir Putin

American rapper Kanye West said that he looks like Russian President Vladimir Putin in his youth. The musician made such a loud statement on the Drink Champs podcast.

After waiting for the guests to stop laughing, the artist spoke in more detail.

"I decided that I am like a young Vladimir Putin, when I realized that culture is oil, culture is energy, and I have been the king of culture for 20 years," Gazeta.ru quoted him.