Oil prices keep falling

Oil quotations continued to decline today: for example, by 18:03 Moscow time, January Brent futures fell in price on the London ICE Futures exchange by $ 0.63 (0.76%), to $ 82.24 per barrel.

December futures for WTI in electronic trading of the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) also fell in price by $ 0.85 (1.04%), to $ 80.74 per barrel, - Interfax reports.

The rise in price of the US dollar against the background of the highest inflation in the last 30 years played a role in it. It led to a decrease in the purchasing power of market participants using other currencies. Besides, the possible decision of the administration of US President Joe Biden to free some of the oil from the country's strategic reserves to combat growth energy prices played a part in it too.

In general, Brent lost 0.85% in price over the past week, WTI - 1.05%.