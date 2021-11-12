Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation was vaccinated against coronavirus

The press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov was vaccinated against the coronavirus, he told reporters about this.

According to him, he was vaccinated with Sputnik Light.

Peskov added that he made such a decision, despite the fact that after the illness he had "a lot" of antibodies.

"WHO and our Ministry of Health recommend vaccinating regardless of antibodies," RIA Novosti quoted him as saying.

Putin's spokesman said that after the injection he had a fever for one day.