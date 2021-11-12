Suspected organizers of the explosion in the mosque detained in Afghanistan

Afghan law enforcement officers in hot pursuit managed to quickly detain two suspects in an explosion in a mosque in the Afghan province of Nangarhar, the provincial governor's office said.

"Two people guilty of the explosion at a mosque in Spingar district of Nangarhar province have been detained," the statement said, RIA Novosti reported.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Let us remind you that as Vestnik Kavkaza previously reported, today there was an explosion in a mosque in the province of Nangarhar, located in the east of Afghanistan - three people were killed and 15 were injured.