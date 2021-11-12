Putin - APEC: unilateral economic restrictions for political reasons are unacceptable

Russia considers restrictions imposed unilaterally for political reasons unacceptable, said Russian President Vladimir Putin during a videoconference speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit.

"Russia opposes protectionism in the world economy and trade, advocates refraining from using unilateral, politically motivated restrictions in order to fight for markets and eliminate competitors," the Kremlin website quoted him.

The head of state stressed that the coronavirus pandemic has shown the great importance of free and equal access of all countries to vital goods and services, as well as resources and technologies.

Putin expressed confidence that the entire world community is interested in preserving and strengthening the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization in the center.