Merkel ready to talk with Lukashenko, Putin confirms

Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted the readiness of the Acting Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel to talk with the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko. Putin expects the conversation to take place in the near future.

“As I understand it, Alexander Lukashenko and Chancellor Merkel are ready to talk. I hope this will happen soon. It is of a high importance, because migrants tend to go to Germany first,” Putin said.

Since May, thousands of illegal migrants from the Middle East reached Poland from Belarus. From Poland, they are heading to Germany, counting on social benefits. Poland recently closed its border completely, and 15,000 migrants remained on the Belarusian side.