Putin explains sharp influx of migrants to EU through Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that migrants are trying to get to the European Union through Minsk because of visa-free entry to Belarus.

“The migrants are discovering the other routes, it is not surprising that they have chosen Belarus. According to Alexander Lukashenko, there is a visa-free entry into the country from the migrants’ countries of origin,” the RIA Novosti quotes the president as saying.

Over the past several weeks, on the border of Belarus and Poland, there has been a sharp influx of migrants trying to get to the EU countries. In response the Polish authorities have strengthened the border protection and pulled the military, preventing illegal migrants to enter the country. Warsaw blames Belarus for the migrant crisis.