Poland ready to cut railroad connection with Belarus

Poland is ready to block railway connections with Belarus and forbid the traffic between two countries, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland, Mariusz Kamiński, said.

“They [the Belarusian authorities] know we can close crossings and block the railway traffic. Belarus is an important transit state,” he said.

On November 9, Poland closed the Kuznica border crossing, where thousands of migrants from the Middle East accumulated.

