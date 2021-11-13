Georgia, Iceland presidents meet

The first-ever meeting of the Georgian and Iceland presidents took place in France. Salome Zurabishvili and Gvyudni Johannesson met during a working visit to Paris at a forum dedicated to the UNESCO 75th anniversary.

At the meeting, the parties discussed environmental issues related to climate change and biodiversity, noting the importance of joining efforts to overcome global challenges, Sputnik Georgia informs citing the presidential press service.

The presidents also addressed the problem of misinformation regarding the pandemic and vaccination. They noted that a balance is needed to protect freedom of expression while also reducing the harm of misinformation.