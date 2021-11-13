Main » News

Turkey, Azerbaijan to build hydrogen energy institute

Turkey considers offering Azerbaijan to create a joint hydrogen energy research institute, Trend news agency reports.

The idea of creating a joint institute was announced by the President of the International Business Forum (IBF), founder of the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MÜSİAD) Erol Yarar at a press conference in Baku organised by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan.

