Number of registered COVID-19 cases in Russia exceeds 9 million
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the total number of cases in the country has amounted to 9,031,851 people in 85 regions, the COVID-19 Federal Operational Headquarters informs.
“Over the last 24 hours, 39,256 new cases of coronavirus were registered in 85 regions of Russia. Of these, 9.4% are asymptomatic,” the headquarters reports.
The largest number of confirmed cases of infection per day is in Moscow - 4,185, in St. Petersburg - 3,273, in the Moscow region - 2,891. In the Republic of Crimea, there are 837 new cases, in Sevastopol - 351, in Dagestan - 161, in Kabardino-Balkaria - 136, in Chechnya - 115, in North Ossetia - 105, in Karachay-Cherkessia - 89, in Ingushetia - 87, in Adygea - 85, in Kalmykia - 41.
Over the past 24 hours, 33, 802 recovered. Over the entire period, 7,754,764 people recovered.
In addition, 1,241 deaths were recorded in Russia per day. This is a new COVID-19 anti-record in the country. Over the entire period, 254,167 deaths were registered.
State Duma considers introducing the law on compulsory QR codes in transport and public places.
