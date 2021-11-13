Poland to build wall on border with Belarus

Poland intends to strengthen its border security by the end of 2022, the head of the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs, Mariusz Kamiński said.

"We want the fence to be installed by the end of the first half of 2022, it will be a structure 180 km long, 5.5 m high with all necessary up-to-date technologies,” he said.

“We are using a different type of security systems along the Bug River,” he added.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland, 13,000 soldiers, 4,500 border guards and 2,000 police officers are concentrated on the border with Belarus.