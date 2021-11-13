Putin suggests that Lukashenko may cut off gas to Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin admits that his colleague from Belarus can stop the transit of Russian gas to Europe, but he hopes that this will not happen.

"To be honest, this is the first time I hear about this. I have recently talked with Alexander Grigorievich. He never told me about it. But he can. There is nothing good about it, and, of course, I will talk with him on this topic. Maybe, it was just an outburst of anger, ”Putin said in an interview with the Russia-1 TV channel.