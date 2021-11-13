Turkey’s military to stay in Azerbaijan

The Turkish parliament officially decided to extend the mandate for the stay of Turkish military personnel in Azerbaijan for another year. The document, adopted at a plenary session of the Turkish parliament three days earlier, entered into force on Saturday, November 13, and was published in the official newspaper of the Turkish government, Resmi Gazete.

The document notes that thanks to the success of Azerbaijan in the struggle for the liberation of the lands occupied by Armenia, the situation in the region has changed. The efforts to ensure stability in the South Caucasus are ongoing in the framework of the tripartite statement by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on November 9, 2020, Anadolu Agency reports citing an official document.