Elkhan Suleimanov inspected Grozny COVID center

The head of the Ministry of Health of Chechnya, Elkhan Suleimanov, visited the COVID centre on the basis of the M.T. Inderbiev Republican Clinical Hospital of War Veterans. There he inspected the conditions for the provision of medical care to patients with COVID-19 both in the therapeutic and in intensive care units.

According to him, 144 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in the centre's hospital, of which 22 are on non-invasive and invasive ventilation. "Today alone, 17 patients with moderate and severe forms of the disease have been admitted to the centre. At the same time, among those hospitalized, especially in intensive care, the percentage of those who are fully vaccinated is extremely low," he said.