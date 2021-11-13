Sale of goods containing LNG to children prohibited in Kuban region

Starting from November 14, a ban on the sale of goods with liquefied gas to children comes into force in the Krasnodar Territory. The restriction is aimed at combating substance abuse, the press service of the regional administration informs.

It is specified that the ban involves the sale of devices with liquefied hydrocarbon gas - household tourist stoves, lighters and refills.

Violation of the ban is punishable by an administrative sanction.