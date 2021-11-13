Tbilisi demands to free Saakashvili

At this moment, another rally of ex-President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili’s supporters is taking place in Tbilisi. Opposition representatives gathered in front of the parliament building.

According to the RIA Novosti correspondent, this time the Rustaveli Avenue adjacent to the parliament is not blocked, and patrol police brigades are at the place of the action.

Currently, the protesters are waiting for the arrival of supporters. The rally was organised by the UNM members.