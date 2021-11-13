3.1 earthquake hits Dagestan

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 took place in Dagestan on November 13, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in the republic informs.

”The seismic station of the Russian Academy of Sciences received information that a 3.1-magnitude earthquake was registered in the Kumtorkalinsky region of Dagestan at a depth of 16 km," the emergency department reports.

It is specified that according to preliminary data, there are no casualties or destructions.