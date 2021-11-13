Kazakhstan's authorities reported a zero growth in food prices

The head of government held a meeting in the digital office of the government with the participation of heads of central state bodies and regional akims on the regulation of prices for socially significant food products.

This, in particular, was discussed at a meeting led by the head of the government of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, during which the heads of relevant ministries and akims reported to the Prime Minister.

"Over the past week in Kazakhstan, general index of price growth for socially significant food products amounted to 0%," the press service of Sputnik Kazakhstan cites.