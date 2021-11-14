Azerbaijan State Aviation Concern Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) resumes flights from Baku to Almaty and back from November 19.

For now, flights on the Baku-Almaty route will be carried out weekly - on Fridays on an Airbus A319 aircraft, and back on Saturdays.

The full schedule is available on the official website of the airline, and you can buy air tickets there and in accredited agencies of the airline right now, ”the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines reported.

Only those categories of passengers who are allowed to fly under the current restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to fly on the company's flights, the message says.