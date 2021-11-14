Taekwondo athletes from Azerbaijan won the European championship gold

Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes won gold medals at the European Junior Taekwondo Championship in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The winners of the championship were Sayyad Dadashov (51 kg) and Zemfira Hasanzade (42 kg).

On the first day of the competition, Sayyad Mursalov lost in the ½ finals and finished the competition with a bronze medal.

In the overall standings Azerbaijan has three medals: two gold and one bronze.

The European Championship will run until November 15.