New UN Climate Conference to be held in Egypt

Egypt will host the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference COP27 in 2022.

"The conference will take place at the Red Sea resort in Sharm el-Sheikh," the Finnish Ministry of the Environment said after the Glasgow summit.

The ministry, summing up the results of the summit in Glasgow, noted the progress on the annual revision of the achievement in the planet's temperature decrease by 1.5 degrees, the expansion of the rules on reducing emissions. At the summit, the participating countries agreed to harmonize reporting on the basis of which they will report on their emissions, their activities and funding. Countries also pledged to accelerate the phase-out of inefficient fossil fuels (coal).

"A number of emission reduction initiatives have been announced in Glasgow. Finland has joined, for example, the initiative and declaration to end deforestation and reduce emissions from transport," the ministry added.