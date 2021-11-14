Russia is ready to help Turkey to create a new fighter

Russia and Turkey are discussing joint development of weapons, said Dmitry Shugaev, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) of Russia, at the Dubai Airshow-2021 international air show.

"Negotiations are continuing on the supply of modern Russian military products, as well as the joint development of weapons," he said.

According to Shugaev, Moscow's assistance in creating a fifth-generation Turkish fighter is being discussed.

"Russia has repeatedly expressed its readiness to assist the Republic of Turkey (in the creation of a fifth generation fighter - ed.) While we are at the stage of negotiations on this project," Shugaev said.

Earlier, the United States refused to sell the fifth generation F-35 fighter to Turkey, since the country bought the S-400 air defense-missile defense system from Russia.

Turkey continues to show interest in the S-400. As the head of Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, reported in August, a contract for the supply of an additional batch of S-400 to Turkey may be signed this year.

"Many countries in the region are showing interest in the S-400 Triumph system," Shugaev said.

"Military-technical cooperation with the Republic of Turkey is developing steadily," he stated.