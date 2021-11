On the morning of November 14 at 10:23 am Tbilisi time, an earthquake struck in eastern Georgia.

The strength of the tremors is estimated at 3.2 points, according to the website of the National Center for Seismic Monitoring.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 8 km near the village of Sameba, 24 km south-west of Dmanisi, 58 km from Tbilisi.