Russia starts supplies of S-400 to India

The first batch of Russian S-400 air defense systems is already being delivered to India, said Dmitry Shugaev, head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) of the Russian Federation, Interfax writes.

"The first supplies have already begun," he said, adding that India will receive the first division by the end of the year.

The contract for the supply of S-400 Triumph air defense systems to India was signed in October 2018. The contract value is $ 5.43 billion, India will receive five regimental S-400 kits. The entire contract is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.