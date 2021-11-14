Putin: Russia is ready to participate in resolving the migration crisis on the Belarusian border

Russia is ready to provide assistance in resolving the migration crisis on the border of Belarus and the EU, if something depends on it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the Russia-1 TV channel in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program.

"When we hear statements or accusations against us, I want to tell everyone: deal with your internal problems, do not shift your own questions to anyone, which are subject to resolution by your departments of the appropriate direction. But we are ready to do our best to facilitate it [resolve the situation] if, of course, something depends on us here, "the Russian leader said.

He noted that he learned about the difficult situation from the media. “I personally learned about what is happening on the Polish-Belarusian border from the media, I have never discussed this issue with Lukashenko before. Only when this crisis arose, we spoke with him twice on the phone,” the president said.

Putin added that there is hope that the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss the situation in the near future, as many migrants seek to Germany.

According to the Russian leader, Western countries are themselves to blame for this crisis. "We ourselves have created the conditions for thousands and hundreds of thousands of people to go. And now they are looking for the guilty in order to absolve themselves of responsibility for the events," Putin said.

A huge camp of migrants has been formed on the border of Belarus and the EU, thousands of people are in the border zone with Poland, and attempts to break through the border are periodically made. The EU believes that Minsk is deliberately aggravating the situation.