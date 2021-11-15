Israel opened for tourists vaccinated with Sputnik V

From November 15, Israel will open borders for foreigners inoculated with two doses of Sputnik V or a booster dose.

The second dose must be received 14 or more days prior to the entry to the country but no more than six months at the end of the visit.

Israel’s Minister of Tourism Yoel Razvozov said on Sunday that Israel want to see tourists from Russia and hopes to receive tens of thousands of Russians before the end of 2021, TASS reported.