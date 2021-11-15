Iran earthquake injures 99 people

At least 99 people were injured after two earthquakes rocked southern Iran on Sunday.

"At the moment, 10 of the 99 injured have been hospitalized," representative of the Hormozgan University of Medical Sciences Fatima Nuruzian told ISNA.

She added that 88 people were sent home after receiving the necessary medical assistance.

As reported earlier, two strong earthquakes struck southern Iran near the port of Bandar Abbas on Sunday. The quakes measured 6.3 and 6.4 magnitude, and jolted the province of Hormozgan.