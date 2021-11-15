Biden job approval rating hits record low

U.S. President Joe Biden’s job approval rating slumped to a record low of 41% in a new poll, driven largely by growing disapproval from Democratic and independents.

The survey, conducted by The Washington Post and ABC News, found that 53% of Americans disapprove of the way Biden is handling his job as president. In addition, 6% said they have no opinion.

The president's 41% approval rating is a slight decrease from 44% in September, but a significant drop from 50% in June. In April, just three months into his presidency, 52% of Americans gave Biden positive marks.

The November poll found that Biden's support is slipping among Democrats and independents. 8% of Democrats said they approve of the job the president is doing, which was down from the 94% tracked in June, 16% of Democrats this month said they disapprove of the job Biden is doing.

When it comes to independents, 35% said they approve of Biden’s job performance, while 58% said they disapprove.

The president's slumping approval rating is potentially a result of the economic hardships hitting Americans nationwide, including increased prices and rising inflation.

Biden received a 39% approval rating on his handling of the economy in the new survey, while 47% approved of his handling of COVID-19.

The poll, however, did illustrate some good news for the president. A majority of Americans polled said they support the administration’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, which Biden will sign on Monday, in addition to the $1.75 trillion reconciliation package that Democrats are still negotiating.

63% said they support the federal government "spending one trillion dollars on roads, bridges and other infrastructure," and 58% said they are in favor of the federal government "spending about two trillion dollars to address climate change and to create or expand preschool, health care and other social programs."

The poll, conducted between Nov. 7 and Nov. 10, surveyed 1,001 U.S. adults by phone. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points.