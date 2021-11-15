Georgia reports 1,820 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 1,820 new cases of coronavirus, 6,017 recoveries and 82 deaths in the past 24 hours.

52,429 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia.

20,166 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 12,569 of the 20,166 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 7,597 were PCR tests.

The country has had 785,911 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 9.97 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 722,399 of the 785,911 patients have recovered, while 11,057 have died from the virus.

6,847 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,678 of the 6,847 patients are in critical condition. 376 of the 1,678 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

44,391 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 48,612 individuals are in self isolation, Agenda.ge reported.

2,048,393 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 966,790 have been completely vaccinated.