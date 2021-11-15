Russia detects 38,420 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 38,420 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 9,109,094 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.42%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,968 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 2,666 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 1,789 new cases were discovered in the Samara Region, 860 cases - in the Republic of Crimea, and 779 new cases were detected in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

All in all, at present, 1,039,940 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow has registered 3,789 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, compared to 3,734 the day before. The total number of cases has reached 1,898,951.

The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.2% in the Russian capital, the latest data show.

The city’s coronavirus death toll increased by 93 to 95 in the past day, with fatalities totaling 32,780 since the start of the pandemic (1.73% of all infections), the crisis center reported.

Coronavirus recoveries grew by 6,364 in Moscow in the past day, totaling 1,687,803. Currently, 178,368 coronavirus patients continue their medical treatment in the Russian capital, the latest figures indicate.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,211 compared to 1,219 the day before. In all, 256,597 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.82%.

Over the past 24 hours, 93 fatalities were registered in Moscow, 77 fatalities - in St. Petersburg, 62 - in the Moscow Region, 48 - in the Krasnodar Region, 42 fatalities - in the Stavropol and the Perm Regions.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 27,972 to 7,812,557 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, 85.8% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 2,906 coronavirus recoveries were reported in the Moscow Region in the past day, 1,144 - in St. Petersburg, 952 - in the Samara Region, 858 - in Crimea, 702 - in the Krasnoyarsk Region.