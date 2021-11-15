Turkey and Iran discuss cooperation within 3+3 format

Turkey is interested in cooperation with Iran within the "3 + 3" format (Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Turkey, Iran and Russia), Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Monday during a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran, as he underlined that Turkey and Iran aim to develop both regional and global cooperation.

"We want to improve our deep-rooted relations with Iran, and our cooperation in other global issues as well as in our region," he said.

Underlining there are important developments in the region, Çavuşoğlu said: "For this reason, it is more important than ever that we continue our dialogue and cooperation on regional issues. Afghanistan is one of them. We must continue to work for a political solution in Syria. Iraq is our neighbor. There are developments in the Gulf, the problem in Yemen continues, we desire to work closely with Iran on these issues, especially the 3+3 format, for the stability of the South Caucasus."

Noting that bilateral relations were discussed in detail, Minister Çavuşoğlu said: "Today, together with my brother Hossein and our delegations, we also reviewed the preparations for the seventh meeting of the High Level Cooperation Council, and upon Iran's proposal, our delegations will work to determine our roadmap for long-term comprehensive cooperation."

The Iranian foreign minister elaborated that the two discussed regional and international issues, including Afghanistan as well as building trust, joint mechanisms to speed up cooperation, investments and the private sector – “where there is great potential between the two countries.”

“The relationship between Turkey and Iran is historical,” Abdollahian said and added that both sides will focus on how to maintain it.

Trade was kept at a high rate despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister said.

Expressing that they will establish joint mechanisms to accelerate the relations between the two countries, Abdollahian said: "We agreed to prepare a roadmap for long-term cooperation between Turkey and Iran. We will start diplomatic negotiations on this issue. We will conclude this during Mr. Erdoğan's visit to Tehran, and the memorandum of understanding will be signed between the two countries."

Regarding Afghanistan, Çavuşoğlu also said the two countries both aim for permanent peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He also expressed the two countries' satisfaction with the peaceful elections held in their joint neighbor Iraq.

"I think we can make a significant contribution to the stability of Iraq as two countries. We will continue our cooperation in the Astana format in Syria. We would like to hold meetings both at the level of leaders and at the level of foreign ministries in the coming period," Daily Sabah cited him as saying.