Kremlin: Russia may become mediator in resolving crisis on Belarusian-EU border

Russia can help to resolve the migrant crisis on the Belarusian-EU border as a mediator in negotiations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"In this case - exclusively as a negotiating mediator which is partially happening," the spokesman said in response to a question as to how Russia could help settle the migration crisis.

He reiterated that Putin has held phone conversations on this subject with Germany’s acting Chancellor Angela Merkel as well as contacted his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko. "Actually, after this the president expressed hope for direct contacts [between Brussels and Minsk]," the Kremlin official added.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to assist in the resolution of the migrant situation on the border of Belarus and the EU in every way if anything depended on it.