Serbia to become first European nation to use Russia’s Sputnik Light jab

Serbia is in the process of registering Russia’s Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine and will soon become Europe’s first nation to use it, the press service of Nenad Popovic, Serbian minister without portfolio in charge of innovations and technological development, said on Monday after his meeting with Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov in Dubai.

"Popovic and Manturov confirmed that the Serbian side has started the registration procedure for the Sputnik Light jab in Serbia. This will make Serbia the first country in Europe to use this highly effective booster shot," it said.

The ministers also discussed a number of bilateral infrastructure and energy project to be endorsed by the two countries’ leaders during Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s visit to Moscow on November 25. Popovic noted that his country places major significance on the upcoming talks between the two presidents.

The Serbian minister thanked Russia and President Putin for the possibility to manufacture Sputnik V in Serbia.

On June 4, 2021, Putin and Vucic kicked off Sputnik V’s production in Belgrade. Serbia is currently only packaging the Russian vaccine and plans to launch its full-cycle production before New Year’s.