Azerbaijan offers condolences to Iran over earthquake

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered condolences to Iran over Sunday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Hormozgan province.

The ministry published a message of condolences on Twitter over the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that shook the southern provinces of Iran yesterday afternoon.

Two people lost their lives and at least 99 were injured in the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck the Hormozgan Province in the south of Iran on Sunday afternoon. The quake was also felt in Persian Gulf littoral states such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia.