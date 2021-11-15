Russia and Kazakhstan agree on Russian electricity power export

Russia and Kazakhstan have agreed on the export of Russian electricity power and terms of the supplies will be soon outlined by commercial companies, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"We have reached an agreement on the supplies of the electricity energy, but it must be based on commercial terms," Novak said. "The terms will be outlined by commercial companies."

Novak said that during his meeting with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin on November 15 they discussed issues of cooperation in the fuel and energy sector as well as issues regarding the oil and gas industry, TASS reported.

Alexandra Panina, the acting head of Russia’s Inter RAO generating company, said earlier that the company was in talks with Kazakhstan on Russia’s extra electricity power supplies this month in view of a possible power supplies shortage in the country.