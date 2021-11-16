Former Trump adviser released from custody pending trial on contempt of Congress charges

Former adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump Steve Bannon won't be detained before trial on charges of contempt of Congress after he failed to comply with subpoenas from the House committee investigating January 6.

Bannon appeared in federal court for the first time Monday. He will be arraigned on Thursday.

Prosecutors did not seek to detain Bannon before trial. Under conditions approved by the judge, Bannon agreed to weekly check-ins, to surrender his passport, provide notice of any travel outside the district and seek court approval for travel outside the continental United States, CNN reported.

Bannon, 67, was charged last week with one count related to his refusal to appear for a deposition and another related to his refusal to produce documents to the House committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol. Each count carries a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, as well as a fine of up to $100,000, the Department of Justice said.

"I'm telling you right now, this is going to be the misdemeanor from hell for Merrick Garland, Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden," Bannon told reporters after the hearing, swearing his team is "going to go on the offense."

Before his court appearance, Bannon turned himself in Monday morning at an FBI field office in Washington. He was met by a swarm of media and was defiant when addressing TV cameras outside the building, saying, "We're taking down the Biden regime."