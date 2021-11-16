OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs view with deep concern recent incidents along Armenia-Azerbaijan border

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs view with deep concern recent incidents in the South Caucasus region, including those along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, according to the statement of the Co-Chairs.

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, Igor Khovaev of the Russian Federation, and Brice Roquefeuil of France) released the following statement on November 15:

"The Co-Chairs view with deep concern recent incidents in the region, including those along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. The Co-Chairs call on the sides to take concrete steps to de-escalate the situation immediately. The Co-Chairs also urge the sides to refrain from provocative actions, and implement in full the commitments they undertook under the November 9 statement and other jointly agreed ceasefire arrangements.

The recent increase in tension underscores the need for a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of all remaining issues related to or resulting from the Karabakh conflict."

On November 13 and 14, Armenian armed forces have committed several provocations against Azerbaijani army. The provocations were committed following the Armenian terrorist attack on November 13, when Armenian citizen threw a grenade towards the servicemen of one of the military units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and peacekeeping contingent of Russia, endangering their lives.